THE Anambra State Head of Service, HOS, Harry Udu, has lauded the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Anambra wing for offering to train Administrative Staff of the government.
CIPM is a professional body that regulates the practice of human resources
management, also known as personnel management.
Receiving the team during a courtesy call in his office at the Jerome Udoji
Secretariat Complex, Awka, Udu expressed his happiness and thanked them
for the offer.
Udu emphasised the importance of continuous training of staff within the
service as the most effective way at ensuring quality service delivery and
proficiency within the structure.
He urged the group to remain consistent in its policies and activities, if it must
succeed.
“I will like to recall that I and some other persons in the service were once deeply involved with CIPM during its inception in the state.
“But due to some irregularities some of us lost interest, however, I am glad to
say that I can sense some positive changes,’’ he said.
The HOS assured them of his willingness to always support whatever would
lead to development of personnel and service delivery.
“I will like to see this crop of young administrative staff presently within the
service to be equipped and well trained,’’ he said.
Udu thanked the team for seeking ways of collaborations that would return it to
its glory days.
He assured them of government’s support while hinting at the need for them
to ensure the cost for training and membership remained minimal, so that the
government staff could afford it.
Earlier, the Chairman, CIPM, Anambra Chapter, Michael Moura, expressed
delight, thanking the HOS for welcoming them.
He noted that the visit was to familiarise with the Civil Service of the state so
as to seek ways to bring on board administrative staff as members of the group.
Moura gave three different strata of membership to include the ordinary level,
associates and the fellows.
“A person qualifies for each of these levels according to his or her academic
qualification; there is room for everyone,’’ Moura noted.
The chairman listed the benefits of being a member of the professional and
called on eligible persons to avail themselves of the opportunity to receive
this professional training.
