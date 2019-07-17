THE Anambra State Head of Service, HOS, Harry Udu, has lauded the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Anambra wing for offering to train Administrative Staff of the government.

CIPM is a professional body that regulates the practice of human resources

management, also known as personnel management.

Receiving the team during a courtesy call in his office at the Jerome Udoji

Secretariat Complex, Awka, Udu expressed his happiness and thanked them

for the offer.

Udu emphasised the importance of continuous training of staff within the

service as the most effective way at ensuring quality service delivery and

proficiency within the structure.

He urged the group to remain consistent in its policies and activities, if it must

succeed.

“I will like to recall that I and some other persons in the service were once deeply involved with CIPM during its inception in the state.

“But due to some irregularities some of us lost interest, however, I am glad to

say that I can sense some positive changes,’’ he said.

The HOS assured them of his willingness to always support whatever would

lead to development of personnel and service delivery.

“I will like to see this crop of young administrative staff presently within the

service to be equipped and well trained,’’ he said.

Udu thanked the team for seeking ways of collaborations that would return it to

its glory days.

He assured them of government’s support while hinting at the need for them

to ensure the cost for training and membership remained minimal, so that the

government staff could afford it.

Earlier, the Chairman, CIPM, Anambra Chapter, Michael Moura, expressed

delight, thanking the HOS for welcoming them.

He noted that the visit was to familiarise with the Civil Service of the state so

as to seek ways to bring on board administrative staff as members of the group.

Moura gave three different strata of membership to include the ordinary level,

associates and the fellows.

“A person qualifies for each of these levels according to his or her academic

qualification; there is room for everyone,’’ Moura noted.

The chairman listed the benefits of being a member of the professional and

called on eligible persons to avail themselves of the opportunity to receive

this professional training.

BE

– July 16, 2019 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)