The Anambra Independent Football League (AIFL), on Sunday, said it had rounded off 2019/2020 league season before its suspension at the outbreak of the coronavirus.

AIFL’s decision is contained in a communiqué issued after a meeting between its management and stakeholders, club owners, coaches and players in Awka.

It said the league was rounded off through play-off by top four teams on the league table.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AIFL, presently in its fourth season, is a private sector organised football league for amateur clubs in Anambra.

It is being chaired by a FIFA graded coach and licensed referee, Rev. Fr. Obinna Dike.

The communiqué was signed by the coach, Fr. Dike and, Rev. Fr. Uchenna Ogwatta and Godsent Eriobu, the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary of AIFL respectively.

In the communique, the stakeholders resolved that there would be no relegation this season and approved the 12-team league format for subsequent seasons.

Clubs in the league, present in the meeting included Udala FC, DOSAD FC, GP World FC, Rangels FC, Dynamic Sports Club, Obeledu United and Mekon United.

Two clubs – Ozalla FC and World FA – were absent and were penalised for that.

“After much deliberation on way to go in our ongoing season, already ravaged by the pandemic break, the league council voted in favour of deciding the first four teams for play-off by using Point Per Game (PPG) module.

“At the moment, the clubs’ standing on the table is: UDALA FC 11 games, 31 points and 2.82PPG; DOSAD FC, 13 games, 25 points and 1.92PPG; RANGELS FC 12 games, 21 points and 1.75PPG; OZALLA FC 12 games, 17 points and 1.42PPG.

“The fifth position is MEKON united FC 10 games, 14 points and 1.40PPG; GP World FC 11 games, 12 points and 1.09PPG; World FC 13 games, 11 points and 0.85PPG; Obeledu united FC 12 games, 9 points and 0.75PPG and Dynamic SC 13 games, 8 points and 0.61PPG.

“From the above table, the first four teams will proceed to league playoff on a date and time that will be communicated later.

“Due to the nature of league closure, there won’t be any relegated team this season,’’ the communique read in stated.

The stakeholders thanked God for protecting AIFL community against COVID-19 scourge.

AIFL urged the participants to be more business-like and imbibe best practices in club management by having effective legal and media departments for better organisation and effect. (NAN)

– Jul. 12, 2020 @ 12:09 GMT |

