THE Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, will deliver the 2019 Annual Public Lecture of the Anambra State Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, CIPM.

The lecture will hold on Tuesday, December 10, at the Conference Hall of the Chike Okoli Centre for Enterpreneurship, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, at 10 am, with Adinuba speaking on “Ethics and Organisational Growth: A Performance Management Perspective”.

Adinuba, a veteran journalist, who has in recent years attracted international attention through contributions to globally respected academic journals, is known for his interdisciplinary approach to issues.

“The 2019 CIPM lecture will be no less wide ranging, eloquent and exciting,” according to a statement by Uzordimma Nzeribe of the Anambra State Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment.

“The lecture will be up to date in the truest sense of the expression, enriched with insights from history, philosophy, political science, international relations, sociology, applied psychology and international management,” the statement added.

