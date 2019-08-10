THE Anambra State House of Assembly has passed a motion urging President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Nov. 16 every year as public holiday in commemoration of Nnamdi Azikiwe’s birthday.

The appeal followed a motion sponsored by the member representing Anambra East Constituency, Obinna Emenaka, under matter of urgent public importance.

Emenaka observed that the late icon contributed immensely toward the unity, progress and development of the country and deserved to be recognised.

While expressing appreciation to President Buhari on the completion of Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Mausoleum, Emenaka described Zik of Africa as the father of modern Nigeria.

Contributing to the motion, the member representing Onitsha North One Constituency, Douglas Egbuna said Azikiwe was an architect of democratic values and principles in the country.

“The legacy of Zik of Africa needed to be sustained to promote patriotism, peace and unity of Nigeria, as well as the spirit of genuine service to humanity,’’ he added.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor, said Azikiwe played pivotal roles in the annals of the nation’s history.

The lawmakers agreed that Gov. Willie Obiano should kick-off the idea by declaring it work free day in the state.

