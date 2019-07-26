VICE president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has assured the members of the All Progressive Congress APC in Anambra State, that 2021 governorship election is a sure bet for the party

His assurance came Friday at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development center in Awka, Anambra, during the interactive round table meeting with the APC stakeholders.

It was entitled, ‘Repositioning APC Anambra State Chapter in the Next Level era’

However, he called for unity among the party faithful in the state, adding that without that, it would be difficult to recover the state from the ruling party.

According to Osinbajo, “no spirit can come and win elections for us in this state; it is time for us to take over Anambra state in 2021”

“Anambra APC must move on. Party leadership must be united, if we don’t work together, nothing will work and must equally show commitment”

“I’m here to open a new chapter, a new beginning, in 2021, we must have a Governor in this state, but it is not going to be easy without being together and hard work “Osinbajo said.

The interactive round table meeting had some of the stakeholders in attendance including, Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, Hon Dr Tony Nwoye.

Others were the National Auditor of APC, Chief George Moghalu, Director, Budget, Pastor Ben Akabueze among others.

Addressing the crowd, the Acting state party Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, appealed to the Federal government to bring the party leaders in the state together, adding that the party also lacked funds to execute its projects in the state.

He maintained that party members in the state were hungry and abandoned, adding that FG should equally intervene in the recent appointment of APGA member by the Speaker of the House of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as one of his Aides for Southeast.

For Hon Nwoye, Chief Forte Dike, Hon Raph Okeke and others, the benefits from the federal government to Anambra members were not getting to genuine APC members, rather strange members from APGA.

However, Ngige called for patients, adding that the patient dog always took the fastest bone.

He maintained that 2021 governorship election would be a stepping stone for APC in Anambra, stating that precious mistakes would not be repeated. – The Nation

– July 26, 2019 @ 19:29 GMT |

