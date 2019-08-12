THE People of Nando town, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra, have drawn attention of the state government to possible breakdown of peace following alleged moves by some persons to overthrow its duly elected town union leadership.

The community said this on Monday a communiqué issued after its meeting of with the traditional ruler, Igwe Chinedu Nwakonuche with his cabinet and chairmen the eight villages in Nando and the youth group in his palace.

They said the meeting was to address the accusations by some people of Abube-Agu village that Mr Ignatius Aghadinuno the President-General (P-G) of Nando, sold part of their land to herdsmen or other persons.

They claimed persons were already collecting a list of names which they intend to present to government as members of Caretaker Committee after they must eased the duly elected Aghadinuno-led executive out of office.

The monarch and the council disowned such moves, noting that it was capable of throwing Nando into perpetual anarchy and chaos while passing a vote of confidence on the Aghadinuno-led executive committee.

In their resolutions made available to newsmen in Awka, they said the allegations were fabrication by group of individuals from Abube-Agu who wanted to impose their selfish will on the entire Nando community.

According to the communiqué, signed by the monarch, Igwe-In-Council and chairmen of the eight villages in Nando, the P-G was not in any way indicted in the crisis in Abube-Agu village and therefore, innocent of all allegations emanating there from.

It said no individual could wake up and announce the removal of its president-general and his team for his own selfish interest and replace them with a caretaker committee made up of people whose character they were not sure of.

“That our president-general and his executive are doing very well and we are solidly behind their leadership and are committed to their course.

“That we are neither in support of corruption nor social vices of any kind, rather anybody with any form of grievances whatsoever whether against the president-general or any of the union executives should come and confront the person with such allegations,’’ it said.

The communique said though Aghadinuno was from Abube-Agu village, he is now citizen of the entire Nando town being the P-G, while calling on the detractors stop cheap and false allegations of sale of land just to hang him.

They warned that the crisis in Abube-Agu, one of the villages in Nando, where the president-peneral comes from should not be used to throw the community into crisis by removing their P-G who everybody voted through the back door.

“An oral petition was lodged at the Igwe’s palace against the P-G by the Ojiana age group with an allegation that the P-G was involved in series of illegal sale of Abube-Agu village land in connivance with some people.

“It was discovered at the end of deliberations by the Igwe-In-Council that the PG was completely innocent of all the allegations, we discovered that the Ojiana age group of Abube-Agu (same petitioners) were the ones who sold a large portion of land and used the money for their personal needs.

“When they refused to render accounts of the proceeds to the village leadership, crisis ensued between them and their village union chairman.

“In its ruling delivered on July 16, 2019, the Igwe-In-Council exonerated the P-G who was not mentioned at all in all the accounts by the affected parties,” the communique said.

It added that it was later discovered that the decision so taken on that day did not go down well with some “big men” of Abube-Agu village and therefore they are still bent on dealing with the P-G.

“We hereby, expressly pass a vote of confidence on Mr Ignatius Aghadinuno, our -PG to continue with his leadership of Nando community,” it said. (NAN)

