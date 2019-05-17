THE Anambra State government will soon tackle issues of water supply and frequent power outages slowing down pace of implementation of government policies by civil servants.

Government workers at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka have been making appeals to Government for provision of these essential utilities.

Briefing newsmen in his office on the development, Victor Meju, a senior special assistant to the governor on Public Utilities, said government would soon provide functional water at the complex.

“I am just hearing it for the first time that there is no functional water supply at the secretariat. I know that part of the contract is to revive the water scheme there, because you cannot build a gigantic edifice without adequate water supply.

He, however, assured of that government’s readiness to reticulate water within the complex, so as to solve problem of water scarcity militating against hygiene and healthy working environment.

“The major challenge at the secretariat is water reticulation. So, we will make arrangements for reticulation of water to serve the area,’’ noted Meju, who is an engineer.

Commenting on issue of power supply, Meju, also a lawyer said that with the new, EEDC, Power Sub-Station at ABS Complex, government offices within the area would start having at least 15 hours of daily electricity supply.

“The 15 hours will be supplied to the State Secretariat, Federal Secretariat, Judiciary Complex, Anambra State House of Assembly and the Anambra State Broadcasting Service, ABS.

“In fact, all the government agencies within the secretariat will have a dedicated feeder attached to them. So, you will see that the issue of power is over,’’ Meju added.

The SSA, then, extolled Governor Willie Obiano for creating a good synergy for the Ministry with EEDC which enabled it to tackle the issue of steady power supply in the state.

An impeccable source close to the ministry told the correspondent that government had already given approval for reticulation of water supply to the complex and Government House too.

According to the source, once the approved amount is released by the government, water will be reticulated from the ABS Complex water scheme to designated areas.

