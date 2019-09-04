Anambra State Govt to train 100 pilots

THE Anambra State Government is set to sponsor no fewer than 100 youths to the Zaria Aviation School to train as pilots.

Gov. Willie Obiano said this during the state Executive Council Meeting, while receiving the first female pilot from the state at Government House, Awka.

According to him, the first batch of 50 to comprise 20 males and 30 females will benefit from the training at the Nigeria College of Aviation, Zaria.

Gov. Obiano explained that two youths would be selected from each of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Earlier, the pilot, who hails from Neni in Anaocha LGA, Mrs. Obiageli Adelana, commended Gov. Obiano for providing them the opportunities to thrive.

Adelana, also founder, of an NGO, `Girls Can Fly Initiative’, pledged to assist the state government in ensuring that its vision would be actualised.

She urged the youths to pursue their dreams with passion, noting that her initiative was aimed at bridging the gap.

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 12:49 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)