THE Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mark Okoye, has stressed the need to improve on transparency and accountability as a major milestone that must be accomplished over the next four years.

The commissioner said this while signing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a private firm “BudgIT’’ on open Budget System; that aims at promoting fiscal transparency and accountability.

The event held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka, was to ensure the MOU would bring in lasting solution to any hidden agenda in ministries and agencies in Anambra state.

The MOU was signed by Mark Okoye on behalf of the Anambra state government; while Gabriel Okeowo, Principal Leader BudgIT signed on behalf of BudgIT Firm for mutual transparency.

The duo also signed another programme, “Open Government Partnership, OGP’’, approved State Action Plan, SAP, 2019-2021; as well as Anambra State Anti-Corruption Strategy, ANSACS.

Both were launched after the signing ceremonies.

BudgIT through open alliance has been at the forefront of sub-national transparency campaigns that encourages and supports states to sign up to OGP and foster fiscal transparency access to information.

Okeowo said he was glad to work with Anambra State and her citizens to achieve transparent fiscal system by supporting them with technical resources.

This will make its budget to be more open; as well as help to enlist the state on a national web portal (developed by BudgIT).

The Head of Service, Harry Udu, described the policy as a welcome development.

He maintained that every state required BudgIT partnership in order to bring about real transparency and accountability.

Anambra State has become the 6th state in Nigeria to have an approved SAP, 13th state in Nigeria to sign OGP initiative but the 8th state to develop a State Action Plan SAP.

