By C. Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.

IT has come to the attention of the people and government of Anambra State that an amorphous group of hired guns working for a tiny coterie of professional politicians known as the Inter Party Advisory Council has been going round media houses in the state lobbying journalists to support its call on the federal authorities to stop giving the 21 local governments in Anambra State their statutory funds from the federation account until elections are conducted into the local governments.

This call, of course, grew out of profound mischief. The question of elections into local governments in the state is the subject of litigation at the Supreme Court. It is embarrassing that these professional politicians have no regard for the highest court in the land and want the good people of Anambra State to join them in their contempt of court. Ndi Anambra can never behave irresponsibly.

These professional politicians want the Federal Government to assume powers it does not have by seizing funds for the people of Anambra State. When the Olusegun Obasanjo administration withheld funds accruing to the local governments in Lagos State over the creation of new local governments in Lagos State, the courts ruled that the action was illegal and unconstitutional. It is tantamount to dethronement of reason for some misguided politicians from Anambra State to ask the Federal Government a few years later to carry out a similar action.

If the Federal Government should hearken to the terrible voice of these political charlatans, the question then arises: to whom would the money for local governments in Anambra State be given? The politicians certainly want the funds given to Nigerians other than those from Anambra State. Even if the unconscionable politicians want the money released to LGs in Anambra State after the matter before the Supreme Court has been dispensed with, it means that our people will wait for as long as the matter drags, even if it is 10 years? What kind of callousness is this against the people of Anambra State and, indeed, the Southeast who have endured several decades of marginalization and deprivation and outright hostility?

The call for the seizure of Anambra people’s funds amounts to sheer sabotage against our people. Only saboteurs and fifth columnists can engage in treasonable acts like this call. The politicians are obviously levying a war against their own people, all in the name of partisan politics.

Ndi Anambra are not surprised at the conduct of the hired guns being used by discredited professional politicians. If anything, the politicians are behaving true to type. These professional politicians who have no sense of proportion or embarrassment are members of the same political party which unleashed chaos and anarchy on Anambra State when they were in power. They are the enemies of Anambra State whom Professor Chinua Achebe, the conscience of the Nigerian nation in his lifetime, described as renegades. They are the people who kidnapped a sitting governor, took him to the Okija Shrine in the dead of the night to swear an oath of perpetual allegiance to the so-called godfathers of the state. They are the dangerous elements who kidnapped the governor for refusing to hand over the state treasury to the cabal. They are the dangerous elements who carried out mayhem for three days in the state in November, 2003, and in the process destroyed the Governor’s Lodge in Onitsha, the Government House in Awka, the Anambra State House of Assembly, the state Judicial Complex and the Anambra Broadcasting Service, among others.

The people of Anambra State have demonstrated in so many ways since the years the locusts consumed that they will never return to the days of darkness, the days of chaos and anarchy. We will continue to say to them “Never Again!” Anambra State will remain the Light of the Nation.

Mar. 11, 2020

