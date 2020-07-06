Most Revd. Maxwell Anikwenwa, a former Dean of Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, on Sunday advised the social media to desist from falsehood and misinforming the public through their platforms.

Anikwenwa gave this advice during a chat with some journalists in Awka.

Anikwenwa advised social media managers to promote the journalism profession and public trust vested on the media as the watchdog of the society.

“Media practitioners are regarded as people, who through their profession inform the public correctly on every happening within their areas and disclose any ills in the society as well as make government accountable to the people.

“The media profession should not be used to toy with emotions, growth and development of the society, but should be a tool to right and wrong in the society,” he said

Aniekwenwa said the current generation of social media managers had abused the purpose of the platforms and turned their media against the purpose for which they were meant for.

He called on practitioners to abstain from such acts.

Anikwenwa said that the level of misinformation being perpetrated through the social media platforms was capable of causing confusion and tension in the society, a situation which he said, should not be associated with the profession of journalism.

He called on the National Assembly to make a law that would regulate activities on social media platforms to ensure decency in the dissemination of truthful information to the Nigerian public as well as to promote the image of the country.

Anikwenwa urged the government at all levels to support farmers across the country with farm inputs and credit facilities to ensure bumper harvests.

He called on residents of Anambra to embrace the subsistence farming initiative of Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to improve their income in addition to ensuring food sufficiency.

Anikwenwa advised the people to always eat native foods to boost their immune system.

He cautioned the citizenry against non-compliance with state polices and them to learn how to maintain a safe and healthy environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Anikwenwa was the pioneer Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger in 2000. (NAN)

Jul. 6, 2020

