THE people of Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States have been called upon to give relevant information that will assist the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in fighting corruption and other financial crimes in the zone.

The head of Ilorin Zonal Office, Isyaku Sharu, made the appeal on Tuesday October 15, 2019 during his official visit to The Herald newspaper.

“I want to appeal to the good people of Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States to use the whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government to pass information to the EFCC. I can assure you that we are professionals, we will not disclose the source of our information to anyone as no society can succeed in a corrupt environment,” he said.

Speaking on the achievements of the Commission in the Zone, Sharu disclosed that “As at today, we have twenty nine convictions and we still have many cases pending in court. The Commission also beamed its search lights on the activities of some Civil Servants.

“We have also charged a former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly to court among other high profile cases,” he said.

Sharu further disclosed that “sometime in May this year, at the eve of handing and taking over of Government in Kwara State, we got intelligence reports that some politicians were planning to loot the State’s resources, the Commission swung into action and saved the resources from being stolen”

“Just last week, we handed over about one hundred and twelve million naira cash to Governor Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman; these monies were recovered from corrupt government officials, traditional rulers and business people who looted the State’s resources,” he added.

He assured of the Commission’s neutrality in the affairs of the state, stating that EFCC is a federal establishment with no vested interest in the politics of Kwara State. “We are not politicians; all I know is that we are doing our job,” he said.

