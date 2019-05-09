APC affirms suspension of Segun Oni

THE Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday affirmed the suspension of a former governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni.

The chairman of APC in Ifaki Ward II, Shina Akinloye, and other leaders in the ward insisted that “Oni was duly and legally suspended by a party apparatus at his ward, which is Ifaki Ward II in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state, for alleged anti-party activities.”

Akinloye and the leaders, including Femi Olanrewaju, Sule Rasaq, Suleiman Olatunji and Tunde Olanrewaju, made their position known in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti.

They described those condemning the suspension as rebels who had earlier been denied opportunity to hijack the party.

Oni was on May 1, 2019 suspended by the party executive in his ward for alleged anti-party activities.

Some elders of the party in the ward, however, kicked against the suspension, saying the step taken against Oni violated the laid down rules of the APC.

But Akinloye and the leaders insisted that the elders’ council, under which Oni’s loyalists hid to vitiate the process leading to the former governor’s suspension, was unknown to the party’s constitution.

He accused them of trying to cause confusion in the party.

The statement read, “The public must disregard this Elders’ Council because it is alien to our party.

“Due process was followed because former Governor Oni was duly invited and he failed to appear within the time the party mandated him to do so.

“The authentic party executive suspended him after following due process. APC, as a responsible political party, is a well-structured entity with established procedures at all levels that deal with dispute and protests within our party.

“The APC ward executive hereby restates that former Governor Segun Oni’s suspension from the party remains and it will remain until his attitudes comply with the party’s rules and constitution.” – Punch

– May 9, 2019 @ 8:49 GMT |

