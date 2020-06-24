ADAMSON Ayinde, a chieftain of APC in Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos state, has commended Rep. Abiodun Faleke, member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency for providing solar streets light in the area.

Ayinde, who made the commendation in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, lauded the lawmaker for the gesture.

He described Faleke’s gesture as a timely intervention that would go a long way in helping the residents of the Onigbongbo community.

He expressed the unwavering commitment of the people of Onigbongbo LCDA to the lawmaker’s course, adding that any laudable effort to help the people would be supported by the lawmaker.

“We are thankful to the lawmaker, he has been consistent in helping our people, the solar street light is one of the many projects he is doing to help our people.

“Rep. Faleke is a representative that can be trusted, he is not just at the green chamber to waste the people’s vote, his voice is loud and we are happy to have a voice through him,” he said.

Ayinde added that such a gesture would ease movement around the areas at night while commending the lawmaker for the show of concern for the people.

The lawmaker had on June, 10 provided solar street lights to Onigbongbo community within the council areas to lighten up the areas to curb crimes in the areas. (NAN)

– Jun. 24, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT

