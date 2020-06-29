BASHIR Rimin -Zayam, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for intervening in the crisis rocking the party.

Bukar said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Bauchi adding that the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) was a step in the right direction.

He said that the action will help strengthen the APC and reposition it for better performance.

Bukar said the president and his team used their wisdom to dissolve the NWC in order to strengthen the party and solve multiple problems affecting the party.

“It’s not good to allow the crisis to consume the leading party in the country.

“The choice of a serving governor who is a former secretary of the party to head the caretaker committee of the party made APC members very happy and proud of the timely and bold intervention.

“The courageous steps taken saved the party from imminent collapse and it were the best thing that has happened to the party,” he said.

Rimin-Zayam advised the Mai Mala Buni Caretaker Committee to commence reconciliation in order to solve disagreements, differences, and disaffection among various groups in the party.

He, however, urged party leaders and supporters to sheath their swords and close ranks by rallying round the newly constituted caretaker committee towards reposition the party.(NAN)

– Jun. 29, 2020 @ 14:59 GMT |

