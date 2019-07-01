APC confirms Doguwa as Reps Leader

THE All Progressives Congress has confirmed the member representing Tudunwada/Doguwa, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, as the majority leader of the House of Representatives.

Doguwa was presented at a Thank-You visit by the Delegation of Kano State Government to the APC National Working Committee in Abuja on Monday.

The delegation was received by the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and some NWC members.

The PUNCH had in an exclusive report on Sunday said that Doguwa was favoured to get the position. – Punch

