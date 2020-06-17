APC declares Giadom’s seat vacant

THE National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has declared the seat of the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom vacant.

Also, 16 out of 20 NWC members endorsed the choice of Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

Those against the choice of Ajimobi are the Deputy National Chairman(North) Lawal Shuaibu; Giadom and the National Vice Chairman(North-East) Mustapha Salihu.

An investigation by THE NATION revealed the NWC took the decision having taken cognizance of the fact that Giadom has ceased to be an officer of the party since 2018.

Giadom had resigned in 2018 to serve as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State.

But following the barring of APC from 2019 poll, Giadom returned to office at the National Secretariat without a fresh nomination by South-South Zone of the party.

The NWC said by the provision of Article 31(iii), Giadom had ceased to be a national officer of the party since 2018.

The Article reads: “Any party office holder interested in contesting for an elective office(whether party office or office in a general election) shall resign and leave office 30 days prior to the date of nomination or party primary for the office he or she is seeking to contest.”

It was also learnt the NWC asked the South-South Zone of APC to either re-present Giadom or nominate a new candidate for the office of the Deputy National Secretary of APC.

The National Secretary of the party, who spoke with our correspondent, said: “Going by Article 31 of the APC’s constitution, Giadom has not been a national officer since 2018 when he resigned to contest the governorship primaries.

“In line with our constitution, the NWC has declared the seat of the Deputy National Secretary vacant until the laid down procedures are followed for a fresh nomination of Giadom into the party’s executive.

“At our meeting, we made it clear that the South-South Zone of the APC can re-nominate Giadom or make a fresh nomination. This is the process adopted by the some zones which led to the emergence of Chief Abiola Ajimobi(Deputy National Chairman), South-West; Arc. Waziri Bulama(National Secretary), North-East; and Paul Chukwuma( National Internal Auditor), South-East.

Meanwhile, 16 out of 20 members of the National Working Committee(NWC) stood by the choice of Ajimobi as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

They also approved committees for the party’s Edo State Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Monday 22nd June, 2020 and Election Appeal scheduled for Wednesday 24th June, 2020

Those for Ajimobi and Edo Primary Election are Arc. Waziri Bulama(National Secretary); Ntufam Hilliard Etagbo Eta(National Vice Chairman, South-South); Hon. Emman Eneukwu( National Vice Chairman, South-East); Pastor Bankole Oluwajana(National Vice Chairman(South-West); Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir(National Vice Chairman, North-West); Alh. Suleiman Umar Wambai(National Vice Chairman, North-Central); Hon. Emma Ibediro (National Organizing Secretary); and Babatunde Ogala(National Legal Adviser);

Others are Alh. Ibrahim Kabir Masari(National Welfare Secretary); Alh. Adamu Fanda (National Treasurer); Lanre Isa-Onilu (National Publicity Secretary); Alh. Tajudeen Bello(National Financial Secretary); Paul Chukwuma (National Auditor); Hajiya Salamatu Balwa Umar-Eluma( National Women Leader); Alh. Sadiq S. Abubakar (National Youth Leader); Misbahu Lawal Didi (National Physically Challenged Leader).

According to the record of attendance, 13 were physically present at the meeting and three joined through Zoom virtual platform, including National Vice Chairman, South-East, Eneukwu; National Financial Secretary, Bello; and National Disabled Leader, Lawal.

According to Bulama: “There was no any constitutional lacuna in holding the NWC meeting. And the session was held with 75 per cent of members in attendance.”

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from a meeting at the Party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday affirming Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as the Party’s Acting National Chairman following the Appeal Court’s ruling affirming the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman and in line with Section 14.2 (iii) of the Party’s Constitution.

“Due to Sen. Ajimobi’s unavoidable absence, NWC unanimously appointed the Party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Prince Hilliard Etta to act on Sen. Ajimobi’s behalf, an action backed by the Party’s constitution which empowers the NWC to appoint one of its members in acting capacity and stipulates that the acting National chairman must be from the zone of the National Chairman.

“Sixteen members of the NWC attended the meeting held at the Party’s National Secretariat (13 members attended physically and three others joined the meeting online).”

Issa-Onilu also said the NWC announced the approval of committees for the party’s Edo State Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Monday 22nd June, 2020 and Election Appeal scheduled for Wednesday 24th June, 2020

He said members of the Primary Election Committee are Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma – Chairman; Sen. Ajibola Bashiru (Secretary); Alh. Abdullahi Abass; Hon. Ibrahim Sabo; Hon. Ocho Obioma; Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed and Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.

He said members of the Primary Election Appeal Committee are Prof. Mustapha Bello(Chairman); Dr. Kayode Ajulo (Secretary); Hon. Umar Ahmed; Nasiru Ibrahim Junju; and Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu. – The Nation

– Jun. 17, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

