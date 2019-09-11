THE Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will establish three free online registration centres for students and other unemployed youths in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Liman, stated this on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen in Gusau.

He said that the gesture was aimed at supporting teeming youths of the state, particularly the students to have access to internet for various education and employment opportunities.

Liman said that the centres would be established in three senatorial districts of the state in Talata-Mafara, Kaura-Namoda and Gusau towns.

“This is to complement the Federal Government various e-policy programmes that could be accessed online.

“The centres would provide free internet services for unemployed youths and students willing to access various Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government as well as results of SSCE, NECO, WAEC and NABTEB.

“We have already provided equipment and other internet facilities for the centres, very soon we are going to distribute them to the centres, he said.

“We are making arrangements to embark on training of desk officers who are going to manage the centres.

“You one of the manifestos of the APC is ensuring education and employment opportunities for teeming youths and women in the country”, he added.

Liman commended support and cooperation given to the party by the people of the state.

He noted that in spite the lost of power in the state due to Supreme Court judgement, the party maintained its strength in the state.(NAN)

