THE National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has gone into an emergency meeting following the Supreme Court judgement, which invalidated the election of all candidates of the party in Zamfara State. The Supreme Court was delivered on Friday, 24.

Consequently, the NWC of the party is currently locked in an emergency closed door meeting to discuss the way forward. The meeting which began around 4:00pm will deliberate many things, including on whether to sanction those who instituted the case that led to the invalidation of the primaries conducted by the party.

– May 24, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

