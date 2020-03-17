APC lifts suspension of Shuaibu, Inuwa

THE National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday announced the lifting of the suspension of two National Working Committee (NWC) members.

They are the National Deputy Chairman, North, Senator Lawan Shuaibu and the National Vice Chairman, North West, Abdulkadir Inuwa.

The APC Chairman disclosed this after the NWC meeting of the party at its National Secretariat in Abuja.

The chairman was however silent on Arc. Waziri Bulama was slated to be National Secretary.

Oshiomhole also said the NWC will be meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on how Coronavirus pandemic is being handled. – The Nation

