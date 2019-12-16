The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday lifted suspension on some members of the Party who were alleged to have engaged in anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee of the party at its meeting lifted the suspension of the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ogun state Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu and Usani Usani.

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

