THE National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday condoled Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the people of the state over the demise of the party’s erstwhile National Vice Chairman (North-West), Mr Inuwa Abdulkadir.

The APC’s condolence message was delivered by the Governor of Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, who represented the national leadership of the party at the residence of the deceased in Sokoto.

Similarly, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state also condoled with Gov. Tambuwal, family of the deceased ànd the people of Sokoto state over the passage of Abdulkadir.

The party described the death of its national officer as a huge and irreplaceable loss not only to his family, but also to the people of Sokoto state and the country in general.

The party also described late Abdulkadir as a courageous and hardworking person who lived an exemplary life.

They prayed to Allah to grant him Aljanna and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Governor Tambuwal thanked the governors for the visit and prayed Allah to reward them abundantly.

Late Abdulkadir died Monday in Sokoto at the age of 54 following a brief illness.

NAN

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

