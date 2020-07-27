ALL Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rebuild and reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to enable it meet its objectives.

National Coordinator of the forum Mr Akeem Akintayo, gave the advice on Monday shortly after meeting with the APC Caretaker Committee, headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

“On the imbroglio between the NDDC and National Assembly, we appreciate the President in his sustained anti-corruption war.

“However, we encourage the President to take necessary actions that will benefit the largely neglected people of Niger Delta by repositioning the NDDC after the audit of the NDDC activities since its creation.

“The neglected people of Nigeria bear the greatest brunt in the misdirection of NDDC and such tide must be change,” he said.

The coordinator also called on Buhari to reward party members who contributed to the victory of the APC particularly during the 2019 general elections.

“We also wish to call on the President not to fail to reward those who made enormous sacrifices to campaign and vote for him as party men and women.

“The President should reward these men through an immediate release of board appointments.

“This will go a long way to enhance reconciliation drive by the National Caretaker Committee and strengthen the party beyond 2023,” he said.

NAN

– July 27, 2020 19:28 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)