THIRTY five APC youth groups aligned to G8 faction of the party in Zamfara have rejoined the mainstream of the party after a reconciliation meeting on Wednesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC crisis in the state followed disagreements over primaries which hhave persisted even after the Supreme Court Judgement that nullified the party’s votes in the 2019 general elections.

The reconciliation meeting, held at the party’s Secretariat in Gusau, was facilitated by the Coordinator, Zamfara Central APC Youths Supporters, Malam Nuruddeen Balarabe.

Yahaya Wakili, who spoke on behalf of the groups, said he was under Alhaji Sagir Hamida group, one of the G8 members and a former APC governorship aspirant.

“We were APC supporters under G8 groups, we played an important role in the destruction of APC in the state.

“We are seeking for forgiveness from the state APC leadership, we are now loyal to APC under former governor Abdul’aziz Yari.

“We are here for reconciliation, we were agrreived, because we were misled, now we have realised our mistakes”, he said.

In his remarks, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman said the situation the party found itself was unfortunate.

“It is very disheartening that some of our members played important role in our failure”, he said.

He explained that the party had embarked on reconciliation to unite its members and sustain its strength.

“We will reconcile with any aggreived group, we have directed all our executives at wards and local government levels to embark on the reconciliation process for the progress of the party”, he added.

Liman commended the APC members for their support and cooperation. (NAN)

– Jan. 22, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

