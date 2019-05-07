OLAJIDE Olatunbosun, representing Saki West/Saki East and Atisbo Federal Constituency on Tuesday said that most of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the House of Representatives want him to be the next Speaker.

The lawmaker representing Saki West/Saki East and Atisbo Federal Constituency is a returning member of the green chamber.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Iseyin, Olatubosun said he has the support of most his party members at the lower chamber to assume the number one seat in the house.

“As I have said before, I was waiting for the party to zone the position to the Southwest before I conclude on whether to contest or not because I’m a very loyal party man.

“Upon further discussion and consultations with stakeholders and with pledge of support and assurance from my colleagues, I have made my ambition known today.

“As I speak to you this afternoon, majority of APC members and some who are even in opposition parties prefer me to lead the house.

“I have been patient enough to wait for zoning of the party even when my colleagues are screaming it loud and clear that I’m their preferred choice,” he said.

Asked if the party had endorsed a candidate for the position, the lawmaker said: “ What the party did was to advise, it can’t give order or directive, we are all qualified.

“I’m going to the contest as a popular candidate with the support of my party members; the support we have received so far has been enormous,“he said. (NAN)

