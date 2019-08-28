THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its governorship primaries in Bayelsa State earlier scheduled for August 29 to August 31st.

The postponement was contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom.

The letter explained that the shift was caused by planning and logistic reasons and apologized for inconveniences the development could cause the commission.

The letter said: “We wish to advise that due to planning and logistic reasons, we have rescheduled the conduct of our primary election in respect of the Bayelsa State Governorship election to now hold on Saturday, 31st August, 2019.

“While apologising for any inconveniences in your arrangements, please accept the assurances of our highest regards”.

The letter is, however, silent on the stormy issue of whether the party would adopt direct or indirect mode of conducting the primaries.

Party leaders and aspirants are divided on mode of primaries with some pushing for direct and others insisting on indirect. – The Nation

– Aug. 28, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

