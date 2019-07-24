THE National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari over nomination of Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Sen. Gbemi Saraki, as ministers to represent Kwara State and North Central geo-political zone.

Issa-Onilu, who said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday described the two nominees as loyal and distinguished indigenes of the state.

According to him, their nomination is a clear demonstration of the president’s unambiguous and implicit confidence and love for Kwara.

“We are particularly excited that President Muhammadu Buhari took note of the overwhelming support that he and our great party received in the state during the last general elections, which resulted in our 100 per cent victory across all levels.

“We reiterate our profound gratitude to the President for this great honour accorded our dear state, and further assure him that the two nominees would prove to be worthy representatives that would add value to the Next Level Agenda of his administration.

“On behalf of our members and the good people of the state, we hereby pledge our unflinching loyalty and support to the President to enable him achieve his dream of making Nigeria a secure, peaceful and prosperous country, ” he said.

-NAN

