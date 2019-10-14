NURA Tela-Ada, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Daura, Katsina state, has called for the regulation of social media to prevent abuse.

He disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Daura, headquartres of Daura Local Government Area (LGA) of the state on Monday.

Tela-Ada was reacting to fake news on social media on wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari to one of his ministers.

He described the story as unfortunate, adding unregulated use of social media is a threat to national security.

He advised the Federal Government to introduce mechanism that would help check spread of fake news, hate speech and other vices through social media.

“The attempt to cause confusion and disaffection within the first family on social media is condemnable.

“The act of posting fake photographs and baseless information indicating that the President is marrying one of his ministers Ms Aisha Farouk is really sad,” he said.

He said that those behind the fake story were mischief makers who were bent on creating smoke where there was no fire.

“This is the highest form of manifestation of indiscipline and lack of respect for our leaders,” he said.

He added that though Islam permit every Muslim to marry up to four wives, it does not give room for fabrication of fake news and propaganda aimed at creating disunity among the people.

He expressed sadness that some Nigerians were fond of using social media to insult leaders or opponents through fake news or hate speech.

“This negative trend will definitely affect our national values and traditions,” he said.

He said that the APC led administration was committed to re-positioning the country through aggressive anti corruption campaign.

“No amount of insult or blackmail will deter government from pursuing its anti corruption fight,” he said. (NAN)

