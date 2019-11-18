THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked the people of Kogi and Bayelsa over its resounding victory in governorship election in the states.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC congratulated all Nigerians, its teeming supporters and members for the hard-earned election victory.

According to Issa-Onilu, indeed, these victories are as significant as are well-deserved.

“In Kogi, our great party is delighted that the good people of the state ignored the propaganda and clannish campaign by the opposition and reelected our candidate, Gov. Yahaya Bello. We cannot thank the Kogi electorate enough.

“Although, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the senatorial election in Kogi West inconclusive, we are confident that when the supplementary election is held, our candidate, Sen. Smart Adeyemi will reclaim his earlier stolen mandate.

“Our party’s victory in Bayelsa is even more of a landmark. Against all odds and in defiance of the established but retrogressive political order since 1999, Bayelsans decided through their votes to overwhelmingly elect our governorship candidate, David Lyon,” he said.

He said Bayelsans decided to ditch the disastrous regime of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pitch their tent with a progressive platform.

According to him, this is a sacred trust our candidate and party will not take for granted.

“The party expresses its profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his moral support for our candidates; the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, our governors and other party leaders for their support and distinguished presence at our rallies in Kogi and Bayelsa.

“We also thank the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari; wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo for rallying massive support during the final grand rally in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“We appreciate the tireless efforts of our National Campaign Councils for Kogi and Bayelsa, headed by Gov. Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna and Gov. Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa,” Issa-Onilu said.

He said that the party dedicated its election successes to the good people of the two states with a solemn promise that victorious candidates would justify the confidence reposed in them.

“There remains much to be done in ensuring the sanctity of our electioneering process, particularly partisan approach to elections.

“The PDP must begin to address itself to the new reality that votes are beginning to count. PDP’s retrogressive tactics of massive thumb printing, ballot box snatching, vote buying, thuggery, violence and other illegal schemes will no longer win election for them,” he said. (NAN)

