THE All Progressive Congress, APC, has said that it is reconvening its National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

A letter signed by the acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom on Tuesday, June 23, recalled that the meeting, which was earlier scheduled for March 17, 2020, was unfortunately postponed.

“While looking forward to your co-operation, please accept the renewed assurances of my highest regards,” Giadom said in the letter.

