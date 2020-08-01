The National Woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Stella Okotete, has expressed optimism that the party will govern Nigeria beyond 2023.

Okotete, who is member of the APC Caretaker Committee, said this on Friday when she led a delegation to donate food items to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Karamajji in Abuja.

“Our repositioning efforts of APC are clear for everyone to see. We are having new members and old members come back, we have repositioned the party for high grounds and continued governance of the country beyond 2023.

“I can tell you that non APC states will be APC states by 2023. I can assure you that we are taking Edo state back from the PDP.

“We are going to maintain APC in Ondo State, we are taking Anambra and fefinitely, we are going to maintain the status quo. Definitely it is going to be APC,” the woman leader said.

According to her, the APC caretaker committee, led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, has transformed the APC in the last one month.

Okotete said that she led a delegation to visit IDPs camp to support the physically challenged and the widows with food items which included bags of rice, bags of beans, cartons of Indomie, kegs of groundnuts oil and bags of gari (cassava flakes), among others.

“You have just seen the donation of food items to the IDPs and the physically challenged persons in FCT.

“There are other on the list, we definitely going to support the women with skills acquisition and loans for their businesses.

“The party has been doing through the executive, but we are going to domesticate it to the party faithful in the wards and the local governments.

“I promised the women leaders that we are going to domesticate this gesture.

“We will ensure that we spend quality time with the physically challenged and the widows to share our stories of love and our message of love, peace and unity with them,” she said.

According to her, APC government will ensure quick return of IDPs to their various villages and towns.

“The president has done so well in the area of security and I can assure them that in no distance time, very soon they will be back home,” party’s woman leader said.(NAN)

