BASSEY Ita, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River chapter, says the party will win the forthcoming bye-election for the Cross River North Senatorial District.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

Ita, who is the spokesperson for Mr John Ochalla led Executive of the party, stated that APC had five aspirants so far, noting that as soon as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the election guidelines and protocols, APC would swing into action.

“We are monitoring the INEC; and as soon as it releases time table and guidelines for the election, APC will kick-start full activities, right now, we have five powerful individuals from the north that have indicated interest.

“Some of the aspirants include the current Vice-Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu, former governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 election, Mr Odey Ochicha and Joe Agi; Senior Advocate of Nigera (SAN).

“So, with this caliber of men we are surely going to be the party to beat, if we pick the best of the bests,” he said.

He urged the party to put aside sentiments and select the best candidate that could win and tasked the electorate to vote for the candidate that could represent their interests.

NAN recalls that the seat became vacant following the death of the late Sen. Rose Oko at a Hospital in London earlier this year, although INEC has yet to officially release guidelines for the election, political activities have begun in earnest in the state.

NAN

– Jul. 15, 2020 @ 15:39 GMT

