THE All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has expressed its readiness to stage its National Convention sometime soon.

Ifeatu Obi Okoye, the special adviser, SA, to the governor on Political Matters, who announced in Awka, said the convention would hold at ward, state and eventually at National level.

According to him, preparations are in top gear to start from the wards, local government and then the state level.

He explained that the delegates elected from the ward congress would attend the National Convention.

Obi-Okoye stressed that the convention would take place between now and June, saying that the constitution of the party provided for extra six months before the executive could hand over.

Obi-Okoye noted that the date had yet to be fixed for the National convention, but that all members from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja had been notified.

The SSA expressed displeasure over a few people from Anambra and some other states in the South East that had gone to the social media to malign the party.

‘All chairmen and other functionaries have disassociated themselves from the malicious statement,’’ Obi-Okoye said.

He pleaded that members of the party should come together to rebuild the party from the ward level to local governments.

“Some are not behaving as if they belong, but as those being sponsored to disorganise the party.’’

He said that they could not just hand over chairmanship to just anybody that is not capable, even if it is zoned as such people could sabotage the party.

However, Obi-Okoye emphasised that APGA as a party does not belong to any particular religion.

