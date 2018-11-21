APGA chairman seeks enforcement of social media law

Victor Oye, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand alliance (APGA) has called for a stronger regulation of social media space to check abuse.

Oye made the call in a parley with newsmen on Wednesday in Awka.

He noted that the abuse of the social media was doing more harm than good, to the polity as it had become a platform to peddle lies and unguarded attack on persons and institutions.

“We feel very disappointed with the hijack of social media by fifth columnist and political detractors who use it to attack people unjustly and pander lies.

“That is the only place you go and say somebody is a criminal and call him names without facts and go free.

“What you saw on social media about what happened in APGA are lies and gibberish, it was blown out of proportion.

“It is my view that the social media regulation law is enforced to check the abuse going on there; that is why it does not exist in some countries,” he said.

The chairman acknowledged the fact that there were challenges in the party, and these challenges were the reasons why the party was growing stronger.

Oye added that the party was working toward the 2019 general elections campaign rally in Awka.

He said no fewer than 1.5 million party faithful were expected at the campaign inauguration.

Oye said national unity and progress was top in his party’s agenda, and expressed worries that most political parties were not addressing the issue.

He, however, urged the politicians not to pitch people against themselves in the name of politics, if the country was to move forward and achieve meaningful development.

He expressed confidence that the 2019 presidential candidate of the party would win the election as he was contesting on a platform of a party with clear manifesto.

“What APGA is interested in is national unity and progress; we are not interested in ethnic antagonism.

“We need one united and progressive Nigeria. We also have to pray that PDP and APC should address issues and allow Nigeria to be at peace where the citizens will co-habit.

“God has blessed this country. Let us allow it to grow seamlessly and stop creating tension. Let us base our campaigns on issues and stop running people down.

“We are not working for anybody or political party.

“Retired Gen. John Gbor, is our candidate who is most qualified among the other candidates in terms of education and experience,” he said. (NAN)

Nov. 21, 2018 @ 19:12 GMT

