JONATHAN Obaje, a Nigerian residing in Singapore, has urged the Federal Government to appoint public officers based on their track records and merits, to promote speedy growth and development.

Obaje gave this advice in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria, on the side lines of the National Diaspora Day Celebration in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, appointment of Public officers into positions where they do not have competence will hinder growth.

He said public officers should be assigned portfolios where they had proven track records, to achieve national growth.

“We can merge meritocracy with quota system, and that is what we do best in Singapore.

“In Singapore, they have so many religions, but if you need anybody for any post that is allocated to a region, they look for the best person from that region to fill the post.

“That is meritocracy that is married to quota system, and that is what we need to do.

“When you want to employ somebody to do something, you don’t go and look for the wrong people.

“If he is to come from Azare, or somewhere in Oyo State, go and look for the best brains from that state to fill the post don’t compromise”.

Obaje said that Nigeria was blessed with diverse culture, religion and language, noting that these should be harnessed to promote development.

He said that Nigeria should emulate Singapore by appointing only qualified people into political offices.

“There are quite a number of things Nigeria can learn from Singapore, they are multicultural, they have various religions and the diversity is as much as we have here.

“They have managed all those things, to bring development into their country.

“Beside that, they are not dependent on any natural resources, and we’ve been struggling to get out of being dependent on our natural resources.

“Nigeria is lucky to have so much brain power that we are not harnessing,” he said.

Obaje said every state across the country could do better by utilising their natural resources, to further bring progress in the country.

He commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for its unwavering support to promote the country abroad. (NAN)

– July 25, 2019 18:59 GMT

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)