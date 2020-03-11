PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday Flagged off the 2020 Argungu Motor rally in Abuja with a pledge to fast track the development of tourism and the automotive industry in Nigeria.

President Buhari, represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed at a colorful ceremony at the Eagles Square, said the return of the motor rally to the festival was a testament to growing peace and security across the country.

He said the federal government would continue to work with state governments to develop tourism, industrialisation and Made in Nigeria goods.

“The Federal Government will continue to give necessary support for the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival and all other festivals in the country in a bid to boost tourism.

“We are committed to diversifying the economy through industrialisation and tourism,”President Buhari said.

He noted that all vehicles for the rally were locally assembled in Nigeria, which was part of efforts to boost and showcase Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Similarly, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi state, said the famous Argungu festival was being repackaged to boost tourism, infrastructure and the general development of the state.

He noted that the festival, which was suspended due to insecurity was back and better with the motor rally aspect which constitute one of the 16 events.

The governor thanked President Buhari for ensuring peace and stability, while stressing that the motor rally will cut across five states before culminating in Kebbi on Friday.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, (NADDC) Jelani Aliyu, said the event will help showcase Nigeria-produced and assembled vehicles.

He said the NADDC will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to develop Nigeria’s automotive industry in line with international best practice.

The flagg-off was attended by officials from the Ministries of Trade, Information and Culture, Science and Technology, Communication, NADDC and Race Car Drivers. (NAN)

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)