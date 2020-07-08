The recent arrest of some Nigerians in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for fraud, particularly Ramoni Igbalode, known as Hushpuppi* should not be a yardstick in any way to judge and stereotype Nigerians who are excelling globally.

In a statement issued by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM, quotes Abike Dabrii-Erewa, chairman of NiDCOM, as saying that “Nigerians all over the world are known to be hardworking, diligent and determined and succeeding tremendously in their chosen careers wherever they are.

Noting that bad news travels fast.,the statement made reference to a Nigerian, Ikenna Nweke, who was appreciated and commended by the Japanese government and the Police for returning a lost wallet with large sums of money and a Credit Card. Yet, it did not make headlines.

Also while the news of Hushpuppy was trending, a Nigerian in Russia Chidubem Obi graduated with a 5.0 GPA cleaning all established records in the University.

She stressed that Nigerians unarguably are the most educated immigrants in the United States and are hard-working, committed, determined, and very successful in their careers and professions.

According to her, while commending the FBI and the EFCC for tracking and tracing fraudsters, she noted that the law must be allowed to take its cause.

She also added: “let us focus more on the positive things Nigerians in the Diaspora are doing than the few negative narratives that purportedly give Nigeria a bad image.

Some Nigerians are working three to four jobs per day, yet acts such as those arrested for fraud are used to judge and stereotype them” She urged the youths to channel their energies to the path of honesty and integrity and uphold high moral values stressing again that one bad apple cannot spoil the whole bunch.

