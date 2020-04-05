The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, on his 60th birthday.

In a special congratulatory statement dated April 5, his birthday, the APC leader commended Kazaure for his diligent service to the country and dedication to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement made available to journalists by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Warm congratulations to State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, on his 60th birthday.

“A fine career diplomat and an excellent human being, Ambassador Kazaure performs his responsibilities with utmost dedication, courage and commitment.

“As State Chief of Protocol, he serves the country meticulously and President Buhari diligently, just as he had done in the various positions he previously held in his illustrious foreign service career that has seen him work in Nigerian missions in Namibia, Turkey, Syria and Iran among others.

“Asiwaju Tinubu prays that, as Ambassador Kazaure joins the Sexagenarian Club, Almighty Allah imbue him with good health, renewed energy and grant him many more years to continue in the service of the country and our people.”

Apr. 5, 2020

