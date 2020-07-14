THE Kano State House of Assembly has set up an ad hoc committee to investigate inadequate water supply in the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion on inadequate water supply in the state by Alhaji Abubakar Danladi (APC-Gaya) and three others, during plenary, on Tuesday.

The other lawmakers included –Mr. Nuhu Achika (APC-Wudil), Mr. Abdul Madari (APC -Warawa), and Mr. Mu’azzam El-yakub (APC- Dawakin Kudu).

Presenting the motion, Danladi, said that inadequate water supply had caused serious hardship among residents.

According to him, people of the affected areas have to walk 2 to 3 kilometers to fetch water, which may not be hygienic.

“The Wudil water treatment plant which used to supply potable drinking water to the communities is no longer functioning effectively due to lack of modern equipment and other factors.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the State Government to ensure the provision of modern equipment to enable the plant to provide us with potable drinking water,” he said.

The committee headed by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Alhaji Hayatu Musa, (APC -Kura/Garin Malam), was given two weeks to report back to the House.

Similarly, the House further urged the government to ensure completion of drainage work in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) which was abandoned several years ago.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr. Yusuf Babangida (APC-Gwale), asking the government to intervene over the abandoned project at Sabon Sara, Hausawa Lokon Liman, and Diso Quarters.

The House had also on July 8, urged the government to intervene and ensure adequate water supply in the Kano metropolis. (NAN)

