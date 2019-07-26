THE Lagos State chapter of Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assign portfolios to screened ministerial nominees based on competence.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, made the call on Friday in Lagos in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that ministers would perform better if given portfolios in areas where they had competence and experience.

Oguntoyinbo advised the president to put ”round pegs in round holes”, saying that will the measure enable them to deliver on their responsibilities.

”We urge the president to assign portfolios to ministerial nominees immediately after all screening by the Senate.

”This will help to fasten the wheel of governance and facilitate the realisation of budgetary goals.

”In assigning portfolios, the president should consider the competence and experience of would-be ministers and ensure that assigned responsibilities match their expertise and passion.

”Someone with expertise in agriculture should be put in that ministry while a nominee knowledgeable in military affairs should be appointed as minister of defence.

”’Putting round pegs in round holes is the only way the country can get the best of out of the would-be ministers,” he said.

Oguntoyinbo remarked that portfolios should have been attached to nominees presented for screening, adding that it would help the senate to better assess the nominees with relevant questions.

He, however, commended the senate for the screening, but said that there was still room for improvement.

He decried the low number of women ministerial nominees and said that it was not fair.

According to the party chairman, seven female nominees is a far cry from the 35 per cent Affirmative Action.

He that said there were many capable women and young people in the country, adding that the president should have increased their representation substantially

He, therefore, urged the president to appoint more women and young people as Special Advisers and Special Assistants to correct the imbalance.

Oguntoyinbo called on Nigerians to protect the unity of the country jealously and shun acts that could undermine it.

He described the security situation in the country as “precarious” and urged the government to do more to check threats to lives and property. (NAN)

– July 26, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

