ASSOCIATION of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON) Enugu State Wing, has urged the state government to prompt and regular payment of pension and gratuity to retired teachers.

The association’s Chairman, Mr Chilotanwa Okoli, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Okoli said the lack of regular payment of pension and gratuity was affecting the welfare of retired teachers in the state.

“We implore the government of Enugu state to look into the teeming population of our retirees in the primary school sector as the payment of the pensions that they survive on is sporadic and irregular.

“Gratuity is a dream or mirage and it was last paid in 2005.

“In fact, Local Government Pension Board needs state-of-emergency, total over-hauling or deliverance and this ugly situation makes our retirees to be on the highway to the grave,’’ he said.

Okoli also urged the government to restore the running cost of Head Teachers, which was N25,000, adding that it was last paid in 2017.

According to him, since 2017, Head Teachers have been using their paltry salaries to run schools.

“We hope this anomaly will soon be normalised,” he said.

NAN

– Dec. 7, 2019 @ 15:19 GMT |

