The Imo State Chapter of Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop distracting Gov. Hope Uzodinma.

The association urged that PDP should not distract the governor from delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The state Chairman of OMPALAN, Mr Chibunna Ubawuike, made this call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the protests been staged by the party in the state were deliberate moves to distract the governor from fulfilling his mandate to the people.

Ubawuike, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Stalwart, said his organisation like other sons and daughters of the state were solidly behind Uzodinma, who was earlier denied of his mandate to bring succour to the people.

“My organisation, OMPALAN, wants to express its support for the government of Uzodinma.

“And we want the world to know that OMPALAN worked to ensure that his mandate was retrieved and we thank the Supreme Court for doing justice to his case by declaring him the governor on Jan. 14.

“We want to let the world know that all the political demonstrations that the ousted PDP government in Imo State are embarking on is not acceptable.

“No right thinking Imolite will come out to demonstrate against the government of Gov. Hope Uzodinma,’’ he said.

The chairman, who said the emergence of Uzodinma as Imo governor was an answered prayer, adding that he should be allowed to deliver on his mandate.

He stressed that “Imolites have been battered and bruised politically and they have been hoping for hope and Hope is here to bring succour to them.

“He is here to give them all those things they have been denied of infrastructure, health facilities and others. Hope is here to provide the democratic deliverables so they should give him a chance.

“They should stop renting crowd to demonstrate and they should stop intimidation and blackmail that they are involved in.

“Instead they should support him to deliver on democratic dividends to the people of Imo State.

“Those accusing him of stealing another person’s mandate do not have voter’s card and could not have voted in the election.

“I participated in the election and I voted for him.

“My organisation mobilised massively for him and voted for him.

“It was to our chagrin and consternation when the result went the other way round and we urged him to go to court to redress the injustice and here we are, the Supreme Court gave him back his mandate.’’

He noted that the Supreme Court ruling was a confirmation that Uzodinma won the election.

On reports that the PDP might visit the apex court for review of the case, Ubawuike said the party was at liberty to do so but “not to disrupt the peace of the people’’.

He commended Uzodinma for remaining focused in spite of efforts to paint him in bad light before the people.

“He has given us assurance that he will do it and he has started well.

“We in OMPALAN are proud to say our hope is alive in Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State and he needs the support of everyone in the state to deliver not distraction.”

Ubawuike however urged the governor to continue to work to ensure that his manifesto, which was anchored on reconstruction, recovery and delivery to the people of the state was effectively implemented. (NAN)

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 16:49 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)