THE Youth and Support Groups to Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and the presidential caudate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the 2019 election has charged justices handling the Presidential Elections Tribunal to remain firm, independent and resolute in handling his petition. It also admonished them as the last hope of the Nigerian youth.

Aliyu Bin Abbas, the special adviser, Youth and Support Groups to Atiku Abubakar, expressed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

“Honourable justices, as hearing of the presidential election petition is set to begin, I want to kindly remind you that, we, the Nigerian youth have you as our last hope to restore democratic practice and principles in Nigeria and put the country back to the part of prosperity,” he said.

In the statement titled, ‘The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: A Passionate Appeal to The Judges of the Court of Appeal,’ he said that in the history of Nigeria, the judiciary, which is the bastion and the pillar of every democracy and the most sacred institutions has never been under attack like it’s facing now.

“This government has shown in some cases, flagrant disobedience to court orders thereby undermining the powers of the court. This kind of behaviour is very dangerous to our democracy.

“We see you as our last hope to believe and have faith in the Nigeria of the future. In my travels outside the shores of Nigeria, I have come across several Nigerians who left the country because they’ve lost all hope in the leadership of Nigeria.

“The last four years under the APC led government has been hellish to the Nigerian youth as millions of them have lost their jobs,” he added.

He lamented that this is obviously a trying time for Nigeria and only the honourable justices of the Appeal court, set to listen to the presidential election petition can restore the confidence of the Nigerian youth.

“This moment brings a clear opportunity for you to send a strong message to the Nigerian politicians that electoral manipulation and malpractices will not be tolerated in the temple of Justice regardless of the perpetrators.

“The presidential election petition also provides a perfect opportunity for you to write your names in gold and make a history. It has happened in Kenya under an incumbent, it can happen in Nigeria,” he said.

Abbas, therefore, passionately appealed to the honourable justices of the Appeal Court to exert their independence by every means legally necessary and stand firm even in the face of intimidation.

“Work for Nigeria and not for any individual. We, the Nigerian youth are solidly behind you because we believe in you and in your commitment and readiness to deliver justice without fear or favor.

“May God bless you and lead you aright as you carry on your shoulders the expectations of millions of Nigerians all over the world,” he submitted.

