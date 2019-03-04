Atiku Abubakar inaugurates legal team to challenge Buhari’s re-election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party mandates a team of lawyers to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate in the last Presidential election

ATIKU Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former vice-president of Nigeria, at the weekend inaugurated his legal team to challenge the result of the February 23 presidential election. It is headed by Livy Uzoukwu, SAN.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on Wednesday, February 27 declared Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the election.

However, Abubakar on Thursday, February 28 rejected the result citing several malpractices including the use of the military to perfect voters’ intimidation and suppression in the PDP strongholds, connivance of INEC officials, security agents and the ruling party to manufacture bogus figures and outright falsification of the returns from the polling units.

Consequently, he had given notice that he will use all available legitimate means to challenge the result of the election.

On Thursday night the PDP presidential candidate met with members of the National Peace Committee prompting concerns in some quarters that he may have been prevailed upon not to proceed with the challenge.

“I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved,” Abubakar said.

“I am encouraged by the presence of fearless men and women of the Bench. The judiciary which had in the past discharged itself ably is once again being called upon to deliver judgement on this matter that will be untainted by lucre and uncowed by the threat of immoral power,” he added.

The PDP candidate also assured Nigerians that sooner than later the noble dispensers of justice will give a judgement that will represent a historic denunciation of electoral fraud.

– Mar. 4, 2019 @ 12:59 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)