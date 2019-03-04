Atiku Abubakar made no demands of Buhari

The opposition party says its presidential doesn’t want anything from President Muhammadu Buhari but determines to reclaim his mandate at election tribunal

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as fabrication and falsehood an allegation that Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, had made some demands from President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP stated had not, and will never, make or accept any condition from Buhari regarding the February 23, 2019 Presidential election, which the APC allegedly rigged.

“The Buhari Presidency and the APC know that their electoral robbery cannot stand before any noble justices and are now attempting to use all sorts of blackmail and shenanigans to derail the quest by Nigerians to reclaim the stolen mandate at the tribunal.

”However, let it be known to President Buhari and the APC that Atiku Abubakar and the PDP are standing shoulder to shoulder with Nigerians in this collective determination to take back the stolen mandate and we are not ready for any form of negotiation with anybody on this matter.

“Our party and candidate remain committed to the huge sacrifices made by Nigerians in ensuring our collective victory as delivered at the polling units across the country; we are mindful of the pains that Nigerians are passing through since the subversion of their will at the polls; we are sensitive to the expectations that millions of compatriots place on our shoulders in this struggle and we will never let Nigerians down,” a statement by Kola Ologbodiyan, the party’s spokesman said.

We have all the authentic results from all the polling units as well as forensic evidence of manipulations by the APC and INEC. We will bare them all at the tribunal and the court will give justice to Nigerians.

The party said that nothing will change its resolve to pursue the electoral fraud to the end.

Besides, the PDP promised to devote every energy necessary to reclaim the mandate given to Abubakar in line with the will of the people as delivered at the polling units on February 23, 2019.

“Anything short of this is not acceptable and no amount of false reports, connivance, contrivance, intimidation, harassment and fresh attacks on our leaders, including the director general of our Presidential Campaign, Senate President Bukola Saraki, whose residence was besieged by security agents last night, can alter this resolve,” the statement concluded.

