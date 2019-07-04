PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly airstrike on a migrant centre near Tripoli, Libya. The President described as “inhuman, wicked and callous” attack on “helpless and defenceless people.”

The President in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, called for an international investigation into the attack. He said those behind the death and injury of scores of migrants must be made to face justice

Buhari noted that the unfortunate attack is a wake-up call to the warring factions in Libya and the international community to quickly restore peace and stability in the beleaguered country.

He prayed God to comfort grieving families and grant speedy healing to the injured.

