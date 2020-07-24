MUHAMMAD Babandede, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has called for proper control of the exit and entry of migrants into a country. He said the control will help in improving national security.

Speaking at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS, Kuru, Plateau State, Babandede said the country must approach national security in areas of migration control, border management strategy, and establishment of fully equipped and functional Forward Operating Base, FOB. He urged all stakeholders to support the call to build a central database for the nation.

“Nigeria Immigration Service believes that its mandate that relates to Border Security and Migration Management is in the heart of National Security. And the concept of national security must be pictured as a person that needs to be healthy, psychologically sound, financially buoyant to serve the purpose it was meant to serve.

“A country’s National Security has a lot to do with human capital development because of human element involved, the control of exit and entry of migrants into a country when properly controlled guarantees a secured nation with a defined National Security. The Human Capital Development aspect of the NIS with respect to National Security has to do with how effective the service is able to control before entry, control at the point of entry, control after entry by the deployment of border security and Migration Control tools like e-visa, MIDAS, e-migrant registration, e-border technology, visa on Arrival, Biometric Visa, etc.

“NIS approach to national security is in the areas like Migration Control, Border Management Strategy, the establishment of fully equipped and functional Forward Operating Base (FOB), the Technology Building under construction at the NIS Headquarters is the hub for data collation for dissemination to other sister security services when commissioned, Nigeria will be better for it by harvesting every information about a migrant before entry, at the point of entry, and while within the country for a secured nation boasting a robust National Security,” he said.

Jul. 24, 2020

