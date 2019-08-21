SETONJI David, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad hoc Committee on Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), says the committee will not rest on its oars until Lagos roads are maintained.

David, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, said that the committee’s oversights had gradually been putting roads in the state in good shape.

According to him, the bad condition of some of the roads in the state have become a major concern to the lawmakers, hence, the constitution of the committee by the Lagos State Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa to tackle the issue.

“We know that there are still some bad portions but with our follow up operations, the LSPWC are moving in and they have assured us that within a very short period there will be significant improvement.

“We are not going to rest on our oars until our roads are maintained and put back in good shape because good roads enhance good health, economy and every other aspect of life.

“So we need good roads. Thank God the rain is subsiding; the corporation has the opportunity to mend all these bad roads in the state. We are on their neck on daily basis,” David said.

He said that the committee had been visiting sites of projects being carried out by the LSPWC to see what the corporation was doing and that it would continue with such visits.

“By next week, we are visiting some of those sites to go and look at what they have done, especially those areas they claim they have done.

“We are also urging them to ensure that they work even in the night when the traffic is light to ensure that people of Lagos enjoy good roads,’’ the chairman added.

NAN reports that the bad condition of roads in the state had become a source of concern to many residents of the state and even the House Assembly members. (NAN)

– Aug. 21, 2019 @ 13:15 GMT |

