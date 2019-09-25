RESIDENTS of Imeke town in Olorunda Local Council Development Area of Badagry, Lagos State, have appealed to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to complete the mini water works in the community which had been abandoned by the Lagos State Government.

The affected residents told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the project was almost completed when it was abandoned by the state government about four years ago.

Mr Johnson Oluwadunsin, a lawyer resident in the area, told NAN that the residents were full of joy that they would soon have access to portable water only for the project to be abandoned at about 90 per cent completion.

“We are not happy about the mini water project that is nearing completion before it was abandoned by the then governor of Lagos State.

“The entire community is appealing to the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to complete the project and assign water corporation officials to work there.

“I was forced to dig my own well in spite of the two water taps which were located in front of my house by the water corporation.

“If the project had been commissioned now, those two taps will be supplying water directly from the corporation,” he said.

The lawyer said that the water from the well and other sources that was not hygienic but they had no option since the state government abandoned the project.

Mrs Yemisi Wayou, another resident of the town, also said that residents of the community depended on stream and well water which was not hygienic.

She said that many children in the community had contracted water borne diseases due to lack of safe drinking water.

Wayou urged the state government to come to the aid of the community and put the project in shape and commission it.

“When former Gov. Fashola visited us here in Imeke, we complained that our children and elders are dying because of bad water that we drink.

“He promised to build a mini water works here and he fulfilled few months later by sending contractors to start the project.

“The project had reached completion stage when his tenure ended, government is continuity, we wrote letters, sent emissaries to the next administration but for four years the work was left unattended to.

“We beg our new governor to come to our aid and do the needful so that work will start on the project again. We are dying daily because of the bad water we drink,” she said.

Mr Adeniyi Timileyin, a landlord in Imeke, said many residents were fetching water from one well, which made the water unclean.

He urged the government to complete the project so that the community could enjoy the dividends of democracy in Lagos State. (NAN)

Sept. 25, 2019 @ 14:09 GMT

