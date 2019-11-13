TRADITIONAL rulers and leaders of Bassa nation in Nigeria have commended the Nigerian Army for the successes it has so far recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North East and other security challenges in the country.

The traditional rulers and leaders gave the commendation when they visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, received Tue delegation on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

The delegation led by Aguma of Bassa-Benin, Alhaji Bako Dogwo, also conferred on Buratai the title of ‘Bijeshi’ meaning ‘warrior’ in Bassa language.

While stating the purpose of their visit, Dogwo said that they were in Army Headquarters to convey the appreciation of the Bassa nation to Nigerian army for their commitment to security of the country.

He said that Buratai had demonstrated an uncommon leadership style that had made him to conquer the prevailing security challenges in different parts of the country.

“We the Bassas are warriors who understand the importance of security and that is why we have come to thank you for all you have done to ensure that Nigeria is safe.

“We are over nine million people scattered across Nigeria in 10 states which include Kogi, Benue, Edo, Plateau, Niger, FCT etc,” he said.

Dogwo also requested that the army Authorities give consideration to Bassa youths seeking to join the Nigerian army during recruitment, adding that they were not adequately represented in the service.

Responding on behalf of Buratai, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Adeosun, commend the Bassa traditional rulers and their people for their disposition to security.

He said that the importance of security could not be overemphasised in the development of any nation.

He enjoin them to continue to join hands with other traditional rulers and the security agencies to improve on the nation’s security situation.

Buratai also urged them to always guide the youths in their domains in order to deter them from indulging in crimes, saying that if youths were properly guided, the prevalent cases of insecurity in the nation would easily be contained.

“They have played very important roles in ensuring security in their domains and if every traditional rulers in the country do same we won’t have too much security challenges.

“On the recruitment of Bassa people into Nigerian Army, the space is opened to everybody but must be spread among local governments and the competition is within that local government.

“Army has made sure that no community is left out of recruitment exercise,” he said.

